Haim to play The Stage at Suffolk Downs

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Haim will bring their signature blend of pop-rock hooks, breezy harmonies and dynamic stage presence to Boston on September 5, 2025, at The Stage at Suffolk Downs. Fans of the Los Angeles-born trio can look forward to an electric evening of music under the open sky, as the group showcases hits spanning their acclaimed discography. This date promises to be one of the highlights of the late-summer music calendar in Massachusetts.

Fresh off a run of festival appearances, Haim continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their distinct sound that fuses elements of rock, pop, and R&B. Their live performances are known for energetic guitar riffs, soaring vocal harmonies, and a familial chemistry that keeps crowds enthralled from start to finish. Whether you’ve been a fan since their debut album or recently discovered their music, this show will offer a chance to experience the band’s unmistakable vibe up close.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

If you’re seeking an end-of-summer celebration packed with infectious rhythms and unfiltered fun, make sure to circle September 5 on your calendar. Don’t miss out on Haim’s charismatic performance in the heart of Boston, where timeless hits and new favorites will come together for a memorable concert event.

