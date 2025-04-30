Halestorm rocks Treasure Island Amphitheater

Halestorm (Photo via ScoreBig)

Welch, Minnesota, is set to host a powerhouse performance when Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling descend upon Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 26, 2025. With hard-rock sensibilities bolstered by Lindsey Stirling’s riveting violin routines, this collaborative tour offers music fans something refreshingly diverse and undeniably exciting.

For their part, Halestorm delivers an explosive live show anchored by the distinct vocals of Lzzy Hale and a band chemistry honed over years of touring. Lindsey Stirling, famed for her innovative blend of violin, electronic music, and dance, adds a dynamic visual and auditory layer that complements the raw energy of Halestorm’s setlist. Together, they guarantee a one-of-a-kind concert experience under the open skies of Welch.

Tickets can be found at the Treasure Island Amphitheater’s official ticketing outlets, giving local attendees a direct way to claim their seats. If you’re on the lookout for a smooth online process and straightforward pricing, ScoreBig has you covered, offering tickets without hidden fees so fans can focus on what truly matters—enjoying great music.

This unique co-headlining lineup offers a rare treat for fans of both high-voltage rock and innovative performance art. Make your way to Welch on September 26 to witness Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling team up for an evening of unforgettable music, showmanship, and a synergy that transcends genre boundaries.

