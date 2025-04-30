Hank Williams Jr. & Marty Stuart in St. Paul

Hank Williams Jr. (Photo via ScoreBig)

Country legend Hank Williams Jr. will team up with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives for a special performance at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on August 27, 2025. Known for his iconic lineage and boundary-pushing style, Hank Williams Jr. has thrilled fans for decades with hits like “Family Tradition” and “A Country Boy Can Survive.” Marty Stuart, a multiple Grammy Award-winning artist, brings his own storied career to the stage, promising a powerhouse night of country music that merges tradition with modern flair.

The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand has long been a beloved setting for top-tier concerts, offering ample seating and an electric atmosphere. Situated within the vibrant backdrop of the “Great Minnesota Get-Together,” the venue is a favorite stop for musicians across genres. Together, Williams Jr. and Stuart are set to deliver a show that spans generations of country music, appealing to lifelong fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets are on sale now at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand box office and through ScoreBig, a platform renowned for its transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to catch two giants of country music share the same stage for an unforgettable evening under the summer sky.

