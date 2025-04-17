Heart Closes Summer with Bethel Woods Show August 30

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Rock icons Heart will make a memorable stop at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, on August 30, 2025, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A site with historical significance in music – near the original Woodstock Festival grounds – Bethel Woods provides a fitting stage for a band whose legacy spans countless chart-topping hits and groundbreaking records. Audiences can anticipate anthems like ‘Barracuda’ alongside heartfelt ballads that showcase Heart’s signature range.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now, with options available both through the Bethel Woods box office and online at ScoreBig, which allows fans to purchase without worrying about added fees. The combination of Bethel’s storied atmosphere and Heart’s timeless rock prowess is sure to create a thrilling finale to the band’s late-summer run of shows.

Heart’s enduring appeal stems not only from their storied past but also from their continued relevance in today’s music world. The performance at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a must for anyone seeking to immerse themselves in the raw energy and emotional depth of a truly iconic band. Don’t miss this special opportunity to wrap up the summer concert season with a night of live music under the stars at one of the most culturally rich venues in the country.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.