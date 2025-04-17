Ice Cube Arrives in Portland: Live at Moda Center on September 22

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Portland is set to host an unforgettable hip-hop event when Ice Cube brings his iconic West Coast sound to the Moda Center on September 22, 2025. With a career defined by groundbreaking music and provocative storytelling, Ice Cube continues to energize audiences around the world. Expect a show that highlights his classic hits, delivered with the same passion and intensity that turned him into a global phenomenon.

To lock in your seat, visit the Moda Center box office or browse offerings on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden charges. Fans in Portland, known for its eclectic music scene, will have the chance to experience a true rap heavyweight whose influence helped shape the direction of hip-hop across decades.

Ice Cube’s artistry extends beyond music into film, television and social commentary, solidifying his position as a multifaceted entertainer. Whether you’re a devout hip-hop fan or simply looking for a thrilling night out, this show promises an atmosphere charged with dynamic beats and lyrical prowess. Come witness rap history in the making as Ice Cube delivers a performance that will leave the Rose City wanting more.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ice Cube tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.