Ice Cube Lights Up Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on September 28

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Los Angeles rap fans, this is your moment: Ice Cube returns to his hometown for a powerhouse concert at Crypto.com Arena on September 28, 2025. As one of the architects of West Coast hip-hop, Ice Cube’s raw lyricism and unrelenting stage presence have shaped the genre’s evolution. Expect a high-voltage performance that gives the City of Angels a taste of his classic and modern tracks alike.

To secure your seat for this landmark show, head to the Crypto.com Arena box office or visit ScoreBig for a smooth purchase process with no hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Ice Cube from his earliest days or joined the party more recently, you’ll be treated to a set that encapsulates why he remains a legendary force in rap music.

Beyond the hits that put him on the map, Ice Cube’s role as an actor, producer and entrepreneur underscores his versatility as an entertainer. Yet it’s on stage in front of a live crowd where his music truly comes alive. Don’t miss out on witnessing a hometown hero and global icon deliver a performance for the ages in Los Angeles.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ice Cube tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.