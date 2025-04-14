Jackson Browne launches Las Vegas residency this fall

Jackson Brown (Photo: Craig O'Neal CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Jackson Browne fans have reason to celebrate this autumn as the acclaimed singer-songwriter sets up a string of performances at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas. Kicking off on October 31, with additional shows on November 1, 5, 7, and 8 (all at 8 p.m.), this residency marks a rare chance to see Browne up close and personal for a series of concerts in one of the Entertainment Capital’s premier venues. Known for timeless classics like “Running on Empty” and “Doctor My Eyes,” Browne is sure to bring his signature blend of introspective lyricism and warm, folk-rock style to the stage each night.

Tickets to see Jackson Browne in Las Vegas are currently on sale via the Venetian Theatre box office, but fans can also purchase seats through Jackson Browne on ScoreBig, a convenient option that eliminates hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Jackson Browne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve followed his multi-decade career or discovered his music through classic rock radio, these shows are a can’t-miss chance to experience Browne’s renowned storytelling and soulful harmonies live.

Las Vegas provides the perfect backdrop for this series of concerts, offering ample attractions for music lovers visiting from far and wide. Between relaxing by day and taking in Browne’s emotive tunes by night, fans can immerse themselves in a well-rounded getaway. Make sure to secure your tickets soon—this Las Vegas residency promises to be a highlight of the fall entertainment calendar.

