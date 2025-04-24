Jeezy Takes Over Greensboro August 2

Jeezy performing in 2014 (Photo: CZR-E for The Come Up Show, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

On August 2, 2025, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro will open its doors to welcome none other than Jeezy. Known for his trademark raspy flow and autobiographical lyrics, Jeezy has built a reputation as one of the leading figures in modern rap. Fans can look forward to an electric blend of timeless favorites and more recent tracks that capture his continued impact on the hip-hop landscape. The Steven Tanger Center, a relative newcomer among performance venues, boasts state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting, setting the stage for an incredible live experience.

Tickets are on sale via the venue’s box office, giving locals the chance to secure seats early. If you prefer a simpler ticket-buying process or want to steer clear of potential additional fees, be sure to check out ScoreBig. This platform offers a user-friendly approach for anyone looking to enjoy the show without the hassle. Jeezy’s setlists often span his entire career, showcasing the evolution of his artistry and the staying power that has kept fans engaged for nearly two decades.

For those in Greensboro or the surrounding area, this is a prime opportunity to see one of the South’s most respected rap icons in a top-tier venue. Whether you’ve followed Jeezy from the mixtape circuit or you’re tuning in for the first time, there’s nothing quite like experiencing his relentless delivery and booming production in person. Greensboro’s vibrant arts scene is a fitting backdrop for a night that promises to be both thrilling and memorable, fueled by hits that capture the essence of Southern hip-hop.

Shop for Jeezy tickets at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on August 2

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jeezy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.