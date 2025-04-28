Jensen McRae to Perform at Haw River Ballroom

Jensen McRae (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

On October 25, 2025, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Jensen McRae will bring her thoughtful blend of folk, R&B, and pop to Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina. Known for her introspective storytelling and resonant vocals, McRae’s music addresses universal themes of love, identity, and growth—delivered through a voice that seamlessly shifts from delicate to powerhouse.

Haw River Ballroom, nestled along the scenic banks of the Haw River, offers a beautiful setting to experience live music. The venue’s open architecture and fine-tuned sound system let each note reverberate through the rustic space, making it an ideal backdrop for McRae’s expressive performances. Visitors are often struck by the ballroom’s unique charm, which complements the warmth and sincerity of McRae’s songs.

For those wanting to catch McRae’s performance, tickets are now available at the Haw River Ballroom box office. You can also purchase them through ScoreBig, an online ticket marketplace that prides itself on transparent pricing free of hidden fees. This autumn evening of music is sure to be a standout event, so securing tickets in advance is highly recommended. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or someone looking to delve into a night of pure musical artistry, you’ll want to be in the audience for this captivating set.

Shop for Jensen McRae tickets at Haw River Ballroom on October 25, 2025

