Jess Moskaluke Heads to Thunder Bay

Canadian country-pop sensation Jess Moskaluke is set to dazzle audiences at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on October 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, Moskaluke has been steadily rising as a leading voice in the Canadian music scene. Her signature blend of pop and rock influences, woven together with authentic storytelling, has earned her multiple accolades and a loyal following across North America.

Thunder Bay fans can anticipate an unforgettable evening as Moskaluke brings her vibrant stage presence and high-energy performance to the historic venue. She has previously showcased her incredible talent at major festivals and events, and critics have applauded her for bringing fresh energy to the genre. Whether you’re a long-standing fan or a newcomer to her music, this show promises to be a highlight of the fall concert season.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance are on sale now. You can secure yours by visiting the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium box office directly or online. For those looking to avoid service hassles, tickets are also available at ScoreBig, where you can grab seats for major events without any hidden fees. This is your chance to experience one of Canada’s most exciting pop-rock performers up close and personal.

Shop for Jess Moskaluke tickets at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on October 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jess Moskaluke tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.