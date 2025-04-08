Jessie Reyez Unveils 2025 ‘Paid In Memories Tour’ 

Jessie Reyez has announced her “Paid In Memories Tour,” set to begin June 10 at The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 2025 run sees her performing across North America throughout the summer, crossing the Atlantic for September dates in Europe, and winding down with a final series of shows in Canada that wrap in December.

The trek features performances at venues like The Fillmore in multiple cities, Salt Shed in Chicago, and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, before heading overseas for stops including 3 Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Roundhouse in London, and Paradiso in Amsterdam. The tour’s final swing brings Jessie Reyez home to Canada, where she’ll take the stage at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre and ultimately close out the run December 5 at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi & Mastercard presales beginning Wednesday, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. Citi is the official card of the Paid In Memories Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 9 at 8 a.m. ET until Thursday, April 10 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For details, visit www.citientertainment.com. For complete information, head to JessieReyez.com.

Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees that are common elsewhere. Jessie Reyez Tickets

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jessie Reyez Paid In Memories Tour Dates

Date Venue & City Tue Jun 10 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO Thu Jun 12 The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN Sun Jun 15 Salt Shed – Chicago, IL Tue Jun 17 The Sylvee – Madison, WI Thu Jun 19 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Fri Jun 20 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY Sun Jun 22 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI Mon Jun 23 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH Wed Jun 25 The Met – Philadelphia, PA Fri Jun 27 The Dome at Oakdale – Wallingford, CT Sat Jun 28 House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA Tue Jul 01 Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY Sun Jul 06 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Wed Jul 09 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Thu Jul 10 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Sat Jul 12 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL Sun Jul 13 The Fillmore Miami Beach – Miami, FL Tue Jul 15 Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL Wed Jul 16 Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Fri Jul 18 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX Sat Jul 19 Stubb’s Waller Creek – Austin, TX Mon Jul 21 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX Wed Jul 23 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Thu Jul 24 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT Sat Jul 26 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Sun Jul 27 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR Wed Jul 30 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA Thu Jul 31 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Sun Aug 03 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV Mon Aug 04 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Wed Aug 06 SOMA – San Diego, CA Sat Aug 09 YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA Thu Sep 11 3 Olympia Theatre – Dublin, IE Sat Sep 13 Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK Sun Sep 14 O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, UK Tue Sep 16 O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, UK Thu Sep 18 Roundhouse – London, UK Fri Sep 19 Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR Sat Sep 20 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE Tue Sep 23 Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL Thu Sep 25 Vega Main Hall – Copenhagen, DK Fri Sep 26 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE Sun Sep 28 Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, DE Tue Sep 30 Sala Wagon – Madrid, ES Fri Nov 21 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC Sat Nov 22 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC Mon Nov 24 The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB Tue Nov 25 Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB Thu Nov 27 Coors Event Centre – Saskatoon, SK Fri Nov 28 Burton Cummings – Winnipeg, MB Tue Dec 02 MTELUS – Montreal, QC Fri Dec 05 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.