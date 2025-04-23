Jin of BTS Bringing Pop Vibes to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

Jin at a BTS anniversary event in 2018. (Photo: Min Kyung bin for Dispatch CC-BY-3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Tampa is about to get a major pop music infusion as Jin of BTS sets his sights on Amalie Arena for a two-night run on July 26 and July 27. Renowned for its energetic crowd and modern facilities, Amalie Arena is the perfect stage to showcase Jin’s mesmerizing blend of polished vocals and dynamic choreography. Fans can expect a lively set filled with new material as well as longtime favorites that have made him a global pop sensation.

Jin’s tours are known for their dazzling visuals, precise dance routines and fan-centric interactions that make each concert truly memorable. From heartfelt ballads to infectious up-tempo hits, his eclectic repertoire ensures that there’s something for everyone. With two performances in Tampa, attendees might even witness a unique set list twist from one night to the next.

Tickets for both nights are currently on sale. You can buy in person at the Amalie Arena box office or opt for the convenience of purchasing online at ScoreBig, where fans can snag seats without worrying about hidden fees. Given the city’s vibrant music scene, demand is expected to be high, so securing tickets early is highly recommended.

Whether you’re a dedicated supporter who’s followed Jin from his early releases or a new listener curious to see what the buzz is all about, these shows promise a summertime spectacle filled with uplifting pop beats and memorable stage moments.

Shop for tickets to Jin’s performances in Tampa:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on JIn tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.