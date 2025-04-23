Jin of BTS Plans Summer Shows at American Airlines Center

Jin at a BTS anniversary event in 2018. (Photo: Min Kyung bin for Dispatch CC-BY-3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

This July, fans in the Lone Star State can catch Jin of BTS when he brings his highly anticipated tour to Dallas for two consecutive nights. Set to take the stage at American Airlines Center on July 22 and July 23, Jin is expected to deliver an electrifying pop spectacle filled with chart-topping tunes and mesmerizing dance numbers. The American Airlines Center, recognized for its top-tier concerts and sporting events, provides the perfect stage for Jin’s high-energy performance style.

The singer has built an international reputation through his distinct blend of catchy melodies and charismatic flair, drawing fans from all walks of life. From breakout singles that dominated streaming charts to his vibrant live appearances, Jin consistently keeps audiences on their feet. Dallas will get a double dose of this star power, making each show a can’t-miss summer highlight.

Tickets are now available through the venue’s box office, and to avoid hidden fees, you can also purchase seats via ScoreBig. Both nights are expected to draw huge crowds, so be sure to act quickly if you want the best views of the stage.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or discovering Jin’s music for the first time, these two nights promise a memorable journey through his greatest hits, as well as potential surprises unique to each date. Don’t miss out on a chance to experience the pop superstar’s energy right in downtown Dallas.

