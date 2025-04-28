Joe Bonamassa in Corpus Christi Nov. 18

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blues-rock maestro Joe Bonamassa will bring his powerhouse performance to Corpus Christi on Nov. 18, 2025, taking the stage at Selena Auditorium. As one of the modern era’s premier blues guitarists, Bonamassa has been captivating audiences around the world with his intricate riffs and commanding vocals. Fans in South Texas can expect an electric atmosphere as he runs through a setlist of both beloved classics and more recent recordings that showcase his evolving artistic range.

Selena Auditorium, part of the American Bank Center, offers an intimate yet grand setting that perfectly complements Bonamassa’s spellbinding performances. Attendees will likely hear a blend of traditional blues tunes alongside rock-infused originals, displaying the diversity and depth of Bonamassa’s repertoire. With a track record of critically acclaimed albums and sold-out concerts, he’s certain to deliver an evening of top-tier musicianship.

Tickets for this event are available now at the venue’s box office and at ScoreBig, which features transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Don’t miss your chance to witness a living blues icon performing in the heart of Corpus Christi. Mark your calendar for Nov. 18 and prepare for a night that’s sure to resonate with any true music lover.

