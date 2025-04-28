Joe Bonamassa in Estero Dec. 5

Florida fans have a reason to celebrate as Joe Bonamassa prepares to perform at Hertz Arena in Estero on Dec. 5, 2025. Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished blues-rock musicians of his generation, Bonamassa has a knack for turning each concert into an exhilarating journey through the nuances of guitar-driven blues. Audiences can anticipate a set filled with emotive guitar solos and powerful vocals, reflecting the dedication that has propelled him to global acclaim.

Hertz Arena, known for hosting high-profile events, provides an excellent stage for Bonamassa’s larger-than-life sound. Fans will have the chance to hear longtime favorites alongside more recent material, each performed with the passion and technical finesse that define his live shows. A seasoned touring veteran, Bonamassa is sure to deliver a polished performance that resonates with everyone from hardcore blues enthusiasts to curious newcomers.

Tickets are currently on sale through the Hertz Arena box office and at ScoreBig, offering transparent pricing and no hidden fees. This Estero concert is likely to draw fans from across Southwest Florida, so be sure to lock in your tickets as soon as possible. Prepare for a dynamic evening of American blues heritage merged with modern rock energy—a hallmark of any Joe Bonamassa performance.

Shop for Joe Bonamassa tickets at Hertz Arena on Dec. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Joe Bonamassa tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.