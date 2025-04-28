Joe Bonamassa in Savannah Dec. 2

Savannah’s Johnny Mercer Theatre will host a memorable evening of blues-rock on Dec. 2, 2025, when Joe Bonamassa takes the stage. Bonamassa’s artistry, recognized by both critics and fans, has made him one of the most sought-after guitarists in the modern blues scene. Known for his impeccable technical skill and heartfelt interpretations, he seamlessly bridges the gap between classic blues traditions and a contemporary rock edge.

The Johnny Mercer Theatre, located in the Savannah Civic Center, offers a spacious and comfortable environment to witness Bonamassa’s powerful performance. Expect an unforgettable setlist that spans his early inspirations to more recent compositions, all delivered with the passion and precision that have earned him numerous accolades. Whether you’re a devout follower or simply curious about what modern blues has to offer, this show is a perfect opportunity to experience a live display of musical excellence.

Tickets can be purchased through the Johnny Mercer Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, where you’ll find a straightforward checkout process with no hidden fees. With Bonamassa’s strong following and Georgia’s love for music, seats are likely to sell fast. Make your plans soon, and get ready for a show that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for the enduring spirit of the blues.

