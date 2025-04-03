John Fogerty to Celebrate 80th Birthday With Show At NYC’s Beacon Theatre

ConcertsOlivia Perreault13 seconds ago

Legendary rocker John Fogerty is celebrating his 80th birthday this year with a special gig at New York City’s iconic Beacon Theatre this May.

The one-night-only gig will take place on May 25, where he’ll perform classic hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival’s catalog alongside his “Travelin'” band — including sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

Tickets for the New York City gig will be available starting with a presale on April 2 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general sale here. Resale tickets are also available without service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

This isn’t Fogerty’s only appearance this year; earlier in 2025, he performed at the FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood following the devastating California wildfires. Then, he appeared at the Wynn Encore Theatre in Las Vegas for a brief residency. He’s slated to headline this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, followed by Spain’s Azkena Rock Festival and Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

While Fogerty is best-known for founding CCR with his brother Tom Fogerty alongside Doug Clifford and Stu Cook, Fogerty went on to lead a successful solo career. He’s been named one of the all-time greatest songwriters, releasing timeless hits like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” and “Rockin’ All Over the World.”

