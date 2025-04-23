John Mulaney Arrives at Fox Theatre in Detroit Oct. 16

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

John Mulaney brings his award-winning stand-up to the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit on October 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The comedic mastermind behind multiple sold-out tours and Netflix specials, Mulaney captivates crowds with razor-sharp observations and an undeniable stage presence. This Motor City performance marks another stop on his journey to bring laughter to fans across North America.

Tickets are on sale at the Fox Theatre box office and via ScoreBig, where you can lock in seats without worrying about hidden fees. Mulaney’s comedic style melds pop culture references with self-reflection, highlighting everything from childhood memories to the quirks of modern life. His ability to tackle wide-ranging subject matter with humor and poise has earned him numerous accolades, including Emmy Awards for his writing.

Detroit’s Fox Theatre is known for its ornate architecture and top-notch acoustics, making it a fitting stage for Mulaney’s brand of stand-up. Attendees can anticipate a night filled with quick banter and unrelenting laughter, reaffirming why Mulaney stands among the best in the comedy world.



Shop for John Mulaney tickets at Fox Theatre – Detroit on October 16

