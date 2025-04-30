John Mulaney Closes 2025 at The Anthem D.C.

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Comedy star John Mulaney is wrapping up 2025 with a show at The Anthem – D.C. on December 21. This stunning new venue in Washington, D.C. has quickly become a hotspot for top-tier music and comedy acts alike, offering audiences an immersive experience with modern sound and a spacious layout. Mulaney’s gift for weaving relatable tales and quirky observations into side-splitting stand-up routines makes him the perfect headliner to ring in the holiday season.

Tickets are on sale now at The Anthem box office. For a straightforward option with no hidden fees, you can also pick up your seats via ScoreBig. Secure your spot early—Mulaney’s year-end shows often generate high demand among fans and first-time attendees.

With a comedic style that blends nostalgia, pop culture commentary, and personal anecdotes, Mulaney has carved out a unique place in the stand-up world. Whether you’ve followed him since his “New in Town” special or just discovered him via popular podcasts, you’ll find that his live performances deliver consistent laughs from start to finish. There’s no better way to close out 2025 than with a comedic treat in the heart of the nation’s capital.

