John Mulaney Returns to Boston’s Wang Theater

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Comedian John Mulaney is headed back to Boston, performing at the Wang Theater At The Boch Center on September 28, 2025. Known for his witty monologues, sharp timing, and knack for personal storytelling, Mulaney has solidified his place as one of the top stand-up comedians of his generation. This one-night event promises to feature new material, classic anecdotes, and the kind of clean-but-pointed humor that’s become his trademark.

Tickets are on sale now at the Wang Theater box office.

Mulaney’s ties to the Boston area run deep, given the city’s comedy heritage. His tour stops here typically sell out quickly, so early booking is recommended. Whether you’ve watched his stand-up specials or enjoyed his work as a writer and occasional guest on “Saturday Night Live,” this performance is set to provide a night of laugh-out-loud moments. Don’t miss this chance to see Mulaney’s stage presence in a theater built for grand performances and comedic brilliance alike.

