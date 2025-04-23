John Mulaney Set for CMAC Show on September 6

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

On September 6, 2025, at 7 p.m., John Mulaney will grace the stage of Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in Canandaigua, New York. With his distinctive combination of storytelling and sharp observations, Mulaney has become one of comedy’s most celebrated figures, known for making the mundane feel extraordinary—and incredibly funny. Set in the scenic Finger Lakes region, this show combines the warmth of a summer evening with the excitement of Mulaney’s comedic genius.

Fans eager to attend can find tickets now at the CMAC box office or through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no unpleasant checkout surprises. Known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and his multitude of successful specials, Mulaney has built a strong following that spans generations—his humor resonates with anyone who appreciates a well-crafted joke and a dose of self-deprecating charm.

This performance promises to be an ideal weekend outing, allowing attendees to enjoy the late-summer atmosphere of Canandaigua alongside a night of hilarious stand-up. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to Mulaney’s style, you’ll witness firsthand why his shows consistently draw rave reviews.



