John Mulaney’s Comedy Tour Hits Durham, Oct. 4

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Comedy superstar John Mulaney is headed to Durham Performing Arts Center on October 4, 2025, at 7 p.m., bringing his trademark humor to North Carolina. Mulaney’s flair for turning life’s smaller moments into captivating stories has made him a must-see act wherever he tours. With an easygoing stage presence and a razor-sharp tongue, he’s able to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next brilliantly timed punchline.

Tickets for this event can be found at the DPAC box office or purchased through ScoreBig, which takes pride in offering an uncomplicated, fee-free shopping experience. Mulaney’s ability to blend personal tales with larger social commentary has garnered him countless fans and critical accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his comedic world, this show promises a memorable night full of laughter.

Durham’s thriving cultural scene provides the perfect environment for Mulaney’s comedic talents. Past performances in the region have drawn enthusiastic crowds who appreciate his quick wit and polished storytelling. Mark your calendar and prepare to laugh along with one of the most celebrated comedians of the past decade.



