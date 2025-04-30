Jpegmafia Hits Irving Plaza

JPEGMAFIA (Photo: Levi Manchak, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jpegmafia will bring his boundary-pushing hip-hop sound to Irving Plaza in New York City on June 5, 2025. Recognized for his experimental production, sharp lyricism and high-energy live shows, Jpegmafia has quickly become a favorite among fans craving music that challenges genre norms. His performances are often characterized by intense crowd engagement and an unmistakable DIY spirit, reflecting his rise from underground circles to prominent festival stages.

Irving Plaza, nestled in the heart of Manhattan, is one of New York’s most storied venues. Known for showcasing acts across genres—from punk rock to hip hop—it’s the perfect setting for Jpegmafia’s eclectic style. Over the years, this venue has hosted countless iconic performances, and continues to serve as a launchpad for artists redefining modern music. For fans of cutting-edge rap and experimental beats, this show promises an unforgettable night in the city that never sleeps.

Tickets for Jpegmafia’s Irving Plaza date are on sale now, available at the Irving Plaza box office or through ScoreBig, a fee-free platform committed to offering straightforward ticket pricing. If you’re searching for a live experience that pushes the limits of hip hop, look no further than Jpegmafia’s upcoming performance in NYC.

