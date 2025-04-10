Kesha & Scissor Sisters Bring Tits Out Tour to Toronto

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

On July 21 at 7 p.m., Toronto’s Budweiser Stage hosts the Tits Out Tour, featuring pop sensation Kesha and the genre-bending Scissor Sisters. Situated on the shores of Lake Ontario, Budweiser Stage provides a breezy outdoor setting perfect for summer concerts—particularly those laden with dance-floor anthems and flamboyant stage antics.

Kesha’s star power skyrocketed with bold, unapologetic hits like “Blow” and “Praying,” and she continues to captivate fans with her fearless sense of style and ear for catchy melodies. Scissor Sisters, notorious for their glam-inspired outfits and theatrical shows, are guaranteed to complement Kesha’s energy through their blend of disco-inspired rock. Attendees can look forward to an array of vibrant set pieces, backup dancers, and crowd singalongs that unite fans in a joyous, inclusive atmosphere.

Toronto’s famed music scene welcomes all genres with open arms, and this show promises to satisfy fans of pop, dance, and alternative styles. From the iconic CN Tower backdrop to the city’s culinary and nightlife offerings, the experience extends far beyond the gates of Budweiser Stage. Reserve your seat now for a night of rainbow visuals, empowering lyrics, and a celebratory spirit that underscores why Kesha and Scissor Sisters remain beloved innovators in modern pop.

