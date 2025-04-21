Keyshia Cole Brings Tour to Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum

Keysha Cole

Toronto will get a taste of genuine R&B on July 9, 2025, when Keyshia Cole takes the stage at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Celebrated for her powerhouse vocals and introspective songwriting, Cole has solidified her position as one of the leading voices in contemporary R&B. Audiences can anticipate beloved hits like ‘I Should Have Cheated’ as well as fresh material that showcases her artistic evolution.

Coca-Cola Coliseum, located at Exhibition Place, is a bustling multi-purpose arena recognized for its adaptability. Often hosting everything from hockey games to large-scale concerts, the venue provides a modern setting where fans can savor the nuances of Cole’s emotive performance. Toronto’s vibrant music scene and enthusiastic crowds ensure that this show will be a highlight of the summer tour, offering a memorable fusion of passionate vocals and top-tier production.

Tickets for Keyshia Cole’s July 9 performance are available at the Coca-Cola Coliseum box office and online at ScoreBig, where purchasers avoid hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan or have only recently discovered her music, this concert promises to deliver an authentic and uplifting musical experience in the heart of Toronto.

Shop for Keyshia Cole tickets at Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 9, 2025

