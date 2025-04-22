Keyshia Cole to Perform at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

Keysha Cole

On July 23, 2025, New Orleans will be treated to a dose of authentic R&B when Keyshia Cole takes the stage at the Smoothie King Center. Known for her direct, emotional lyricism and strong vocal performances, Cole has been a mainstay of the R&B world for nearly two decades. Whether performing her early hits like “I Just Want It to Be Over” or showcasing her latest material, Cole consistently infuses each note with sincerity and heart.

The Smoothie King Center is a versatile venue that also serves as the home court for the New Orleans Pelicans, featuring a seating design that ensures optimal views from every section. The Big Easy’s vibrant music culture will no doubt enhance the atmosphere, making for a concert experience that combines Cole’s raw talent with the city’s legendary affinity for live performances. This fusion of artist and locale sets the stage for an unforgettable evening of music and soul.

Those looking to attend can purchase tickets directly at the Smoothie King Center box office. ScoreBig is another handy option, offering fans the chance to secure their spot without hidden fees. If you’re craving an evening of real vocal power and emotional resonance, be sure to reserve your seat for Keyshia Cole’s New Orleans stop.

