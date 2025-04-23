Lady Gaga adds four summer shows at The Kia Forum

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

The excitement continues down in Southern California as Lady Gaga prepares to take over The Kia Forum in Inglewood for four nights on July 28, July 29, August 1, and August 2. A global superstar who has transformed modern pop, Lady Gaga is set to deliver another round of unforgettable concerts featuring her chart-topping hits and innovative stage visuals. From the euphoric dance beats of “Poker Face” to the anthemic power of “Born This Way,” there’s never a dull moment when she takes the stage.

Tickets are on sale now, ready to be purchased at The Kia Forum box office or online, as well as at ScoreBig, where fans can nab tickets for major events with no hidden fees. This run at The Kia Forum marks Lady Gaga’s latest return to Los Angeles County, a place where her star power and devoted fan base shine especially bright. Expect a high-octane mix of dazzling costumes, compelling storytelling, and live vocals that prove her status as one of pop’s reigning powerhouse performers.

The Kia Forum has long been a staple of L.A.’s live music scene, offering a history that dates back to iconic shows in the 1960s and ’70s. Lady Gaga’s performances there are sure to join the ranks of unforgettable productions that have brought fans flocking to Inglewood for decades. Each night promises something special, with Gaga’s full band, dancers, and set designers adding to the unique atmosphere. Attendees can look forward to hits spanning the singer’s entire discography, plus a few surprises along the way.

Shop Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tickets at Kia Forum:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lady Gaga tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.