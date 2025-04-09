Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd & Shelby Lynne Play Jiffy Lube Live

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd & Shelby Lynne bring their dynamic country stylings to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on September 12 at 7 p.m. A renowned destination for major tours, Jiffy Lube Live’s expansive seating and crisp acoustics make it an ideal spot to experience the soulful harmonies of Little Big Town, the time-honored voice of Wynonna Judd, and Shelby Lynne’s roots-infused sound—all in one place.

Little Big Town has made their mark on modern country with memorable tunes like “Girl Crush,” while Wynonna Judd’s storied background ranges from The Judds’ classics to her flourishing solo path. Shelby Lynne, whose style transcends strict genre boundaries, rounds out the night with introspective songs that highlight her distinct take on country-rock.

Bristow’s scenic surroundings encourage fans to arrive early—perhaps to take in local sights or enjoy a pre-show tailgate. As the sun sets and the stage lights brighten, the synergy among these artists will bring a multifaceted perspective on country music’s evolution. Whether you’re seeking harmony-laden hits, powerhouse ballads, or a dash of crossover appeal, this triple-bill is sure to deliver. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness three generations of country influence share one stage at Jiffy Lube Live.

