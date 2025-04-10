Little Big Town’s Star-Studded Show Hits Saratoga Springs

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Grammy Award-winning country quartet Little Big Town will take the stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, on July 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. Joining them for this special evening are Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne, adding extra star power to a night brimming with top-tier country and folk music. With a catalog that includes chart-topping hits like “Pontoon” and “Girl Crush,” Little Big Town have cemented themselves as mainstays on the country music scene, and fans can look forward to a dynamic live show featuring their trademark harmonies.

Tickets for this highly anticipated concert are on sale now.

Little Big Town’s live performances are renowned for their tight vocal arrangements and energetic stage presence, promising a concert experience that resonates with music fans of all ages. Wynonna Judd’s soulful country roots and Shelby Lynne’s emotional songwriting further underscore the extraordinary depth and variety of this show’s lineup. Whether you’ve been following Little Big Town from their early hits or discovering them for the first time, this Saratoga Springs stop is a can’t-miss performance on their 2025 tour.

