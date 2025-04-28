Loyle Carner in L.A. at The Novo

Loyole Carner (Photo: Nicolas Völcker, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

London’s acclaimed wordsmith Loyle Carner is set to captivate Los Angeles fans at The Novo on March 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. Blending hip-hop, jazz, and touches of soul, Carner’s sound has been hailed for its thought-provoking lyricism and laid-back flow. His live performances bring these elements to life through a personal, intimate energy that resonates deeply with audiences.

Carner’s emergence over the past few years has placed him among the most intriguing voices in rap, earning him recognition for his conscious approach and melodic production. L.A. audiences will have the chance to see firsthand why his fan base continues to expand with each new release. From reflective tracks about family and personal growth to uplifting anthems, his setlist is sure to offer something for every listener.

Tickets are available now at The Novo’s box office, ensuring you can claim your seat without delay. If you prefer a simpler route, ScoreBig provides tickets with no hidden fees, allowing fans to book with ease. Don’t miss your chance to witness one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising stars deliver an engaging and soulful night of music in the City of Angels.

Shop for Loyle Carner tickets at The Novo on March 5, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Loyle Carner tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.