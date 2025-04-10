Luke Bryan takes center stage at Berning Family Farms

Luke Bryan

McHenry, Illinois, will welcome country superstar Luke Bryan on Friday, September 19, 2025, when he appears at Berning Family Farms. The chart-topping performer, known for songs like “Drunk on You” and “That’s My Kind of Night,” is set to kick off his show at 5 p.m. With a reputation for lively performances and a down-to-earth spirit, Bryan consistently brings high energy and heartfelt country flair wherever he goes. Fans throughout the Midwest are eagerly anticipating this unique farm-based setting, which adds an intimate and authentic atmosphere to the evening’s entertainment.

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s performance at Berning Family Farms are available now. You can always explore the official box office for remaining seats, but you can also grab tickets for Luke Bryan at ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Luke Bryan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a first-timer or a lifelong fan, it’s a perfect chance to catch some of country music’s biggest hits in a relaxed rural setting.

Luke Bryan’s enduring success in the country genre has been fueled by countless hits, chart-topping albums, and a loyal fan base that spans multiple generations. His concerts frequently feature upbeat singalongs, engaging stage banter, and a sense of camaraderie among attendees. At Berning Family Farms, expect a communal, celebratory feel as the sun sets and Bryan delivers the hits that have made him a household name. From lively party tracks to tender ballads, he’s sure to keep the audience on their feet all night long.

Shop for tickets to Luke Bryan at Berning Family Farms in McHenry now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10