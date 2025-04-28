Maren Morris (Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

New York City will host the incomparable Maren Morris on September 9, 2025, when she performs at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Situated in the heart of Manhattan, this rooftop venue offers stunning views of the city skyline, making it a perfect location for Morris’s vibrant setlist. Audiences can expect a blend of her most celebrated songs and newer material that showcases her evolution as both a vocalist and songwriter.

Celebrated for her work across multiple genres, Morris has shown remarkable versatility and staying power. Her live shows take fans on a journey through heartfelt ballads, rousing country jams, and crossover pop hits, all anchored by her powerhouse voice. Having garnered significant accolades throughout her career, she continues to push creative boundaries and collaborate with an array of notable artists.

Tickets are now available for her New York performance, both at the venue’s box office and through ScoreBig, which remains a trusted platform for obtaining quality tickets free from hidden fees. The Rooftop at Pier 17 provides a distinct urban ambiance, melding fresh air with metropolitan excitement for an unforgettable concert experience.

With New York’s skyline as a backdrop and Morris’s music setting the tone, this show is poised to be a highlight of the city’s late-summer calendar. Make sure you’ve got your tickets in hand to witness one of the top names in modern country music.

