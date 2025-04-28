Maren Morris to Light Up Santa Barbara on Aug. 3

Maren Morris (Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Country music star Maren Morris will bring her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits to Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, on August 3, 2025. Known for blending pop and country influences in songs like “My Church” and “The Middle,” Morris has established herself as one of the most sought-after performers in contemporary country. Fans can expect a memorable summer evening filled with dynamic stage presence, soulful ballads, and sing-along anthems.

Morris has garnered multiple awards and critical acclaim, earning a reputation for her heartfelt storytelling and fresh approach to country music. Her live shows regularly captivate audiences, combining anthemic hits with personal stories behind the music. Whether you have followed her career from the beginning or recently discovered her sound, this is an ideal opportunity to see what the buzz is all about.

Tickets for this Santa Barbara Bowl performance are on sale now, both at the venue box office and through ScoreBig, the ticket marketplace known for transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Santa Barbara Bowl offers a scenic setting that enhances the concert experience, providing fans an intimate yet grand space to connect with the music.

With the sun setting over California’s coast and Morris’s voice filling the summer air, this promises to be a night to remember. Don’t miss your chance to see a standout country act in one of the most beautiful outdoor venues in the state.

