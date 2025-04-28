Marilyn Manson Live in Phoenix

The Van Buren in Phoenix will host a high-energy show on Sept. 28, 2025, featuring the provocative rock stylings of Marilyn Manson. Known for pushing the boundaries of hard rock and metal, Manson has built a career on theatrical performances and a darkly charismatic stage presence. Fans can expect a setlist that spans iconic hits as well as newer material, all delivered with the intensity that’s made Manson a household name among rock enthusiasts.

With multiple platinum albums and a legacy of unforgettable live shows, Manson is set to provide a night of music that will resonate with both longtime devotees and those curious to experience his music for the first time. The Van Buren, located in downtown Phoenix, offers an intimate yet lively atmosphere, ensuring that concertgoers will be immersed in the full spectacle of Manson’s performance.

Tickets are on sale now at The Van Buren’s box office and on ScoreBig, a trusted source for event tickets with no hidden fees. If you’re seeking a powerful rock experience unlike any other, this show should be on your radar. Secure your seat soon, as demand is expected to be high for one of rock’s most talked-about performers.

Shop for Marilyn Manson tickets at The Van Buren on Sept. 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Marilyn Manson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.