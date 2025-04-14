Maxwell set to serenade fans at San Jose’s SAP Center

Maxwell (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready for a soulful evening in the Bay Area: Maxwell is set to take the stage at SAP Center in San Jose on June 6 at 7 p.m. Renowned for his velvet-smooth voice and timeless R&B hits, Maxwell has been captivating audiences since the mid-1990s. Hits like “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” and “Pretty Wings” have cemented his place as a contemporary icon of the genre, bridging the gap between classic soul influences and modern soundscapes.

Secure your tickets now through the SAP Center box office, or visit Maxwell on ScoreBig to find a range of seating choices without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Maxwell tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve followed Maxwell’s journey through multi-platinum albums or have recently discovered his music, this show offers a chance to experience his signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and sultry grooves in a live setting.

The SAP Center has hosted an array of memorable concerts, and Maxwell’s presence will only add to its celebrated history. Fans can look forward to a setlist spanning his early chart-toppers to more recent compositions, all delivered with the artist’s unmistakable warmth and style. A night with Maxwell is sure to be a highlight of the summer concert season, as he brings an atmosphere of intimacy and soul to one of Northern California’s top venues. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness an R&B legend in action—make plans and grab your tickets today.

Shop for tickets to Maxwell at SAP Center in San Jose