Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls to Rock Bridgeport

Indigo Girls (Photo: Bryan Ledgard - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

On September 16, 2025, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will join forces for an exciting night of live music at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Both artists have carved out substantial legacies within the pop/rock genre, each known for commanding vocals, passionate songwriting, and a string of hits spanning multiple decades.

Etheridge’s career skyrocketed with hits like “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” bringing raw emotion and fervent guitar work to the forefront. Meanwhile, the Indigo Girls gained fame for their melodic harmonies and impactful storytelling in songs like “Galileo” and “Closer to Fine.” Fans can expect a dynamic setlist full of nostalgic favorites and perhaps even a few collaborations that combine these powerhouse acts on stage.

Tickets for this special evening can be secured through the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater box office or by visiting ScoreBig, where customers enjoy straightforward pricing without hidden fees. There’s never been a better time to see these legendary performers share a stage that’s sure to energize Bridgeport’s music scene.

Whether you’re a lifelong supporter of Melissa Etheridge, an Indigo Girls devotee, or a casual fan of soulful pop/rock, this is a show not to miss. Get ready for a high-energy performance that captures the essence of heartfelt songwriting and top-tier musicianship.

Shop for Melissa Etheridge tickets at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on September 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.