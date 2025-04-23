Nate Bargatze Set for Tacoma Dome in November

Nate Bargatze (photo via ScoreBig)

Tacoma is gearing up for a night of side-splitting comedy as Nate Bargatze heads to the Tacoma Dome on Nov. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. A rising star in stand-up, Bargatze’s success stems from his warm, approachable humor and keen observations on everyday life. Fans can expect to hear hilarious takes on topics ranging from family relationships to awkward social interactions.

The Tacoma Dome, a versatile venue known for hosting major concerts and sporting events, will provide the perfect backdrop for Bargatze’s show. With his trademark slow-burn punchlines and unassuming stage presence, this comedian has built a loyal following across the country, attracting fans of all ages who appreciate a joke told from real-life experiences.

Tickets for this date are on sale now through the Tacoma Dome box office and ScoreBig, a platform renowned for selling tickets to premier events without hidden service fees. Whether you are a seasoned fan who has enjoyed his specials or someone discovering his comedy for the first time, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Known for sold-out shows and rave reviews, Bargatze continues to gain momentum each year. Don’t miss the chance to see him live and in person, delivering the laughs that have made him a household name among comedy lovers everywhere.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nate Bargatze tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.