Nitro Circus Brings High-Flying Thrills to Spokane

Extreme sports spectacle Nitro Circus is roaring into Spokane with a can’t‑miss event at the Spokane Arena on Dec. 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for heart‑pounding stunts on BMX bikes, motocross, scooters, and more, Nitro Circus showcases some of the world’s boldest action sports athletes. Fans can expect jaw‑dropping ramps, unbelievable tricks, and an electric atmosphere guaranteed to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. From backflips off towering jumps to synchronized runs, the show is a family‑friendly thrill ride for all ages.

Tickets for Nitro Circus in Spokane are on sale now, with passes available at the Spokane Arena box office. For those looking to score great seats and no hidden fees, ScoreBig offers an easy and transparent way to secure your spot. Whether you’ve followed Nitro Circus through its viral video clips or caught past live shows, you’ll definitely want to witness these world‑class daredevils push their limits in person.

Spokane Arena has hosted countless sporting events and concerts, but few match the raw energy and spectacle of Nitro Circus. Expect interactive fan experiences, special pyrotechnics, and plenty of surprises throughout the night. Make sure to bring your friends and family for a memorable evening that fuses extreme sports and top‑tier entertainment in one epic performance.

Shop for Nitro Circus tickets at Spokane Arena on Dec. 13, 2025

