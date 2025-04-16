Penn & Teller Bringing Their Magic to Boston This November

The legendary magic-comedy duo Penn & Teller are set to amaze audiences in Boston this November, staging three unforgettable shows at the historic Shubert Theatre At The Boch Center. Located in the heart of the city, this intimate venue has hosted countless memorable performances through the years, and now welcomes Penn & Teller for a run that’s sure to leave fans delighted and mystified.

Known for their unique blend of humor, illusion and a dash of skepticism, Penn & Teller have been entertaining audiences around the world for decades. Their live act showcases jaw-dropping illusions, comedic routines and interactive elements that have made them staples of the Las Vegas Strip and a favorite among magic enthusiasts. Whether you’re a longtime devotee of their TV specials and tours or simply looking for a thrilling live event, these shows in Boston promise a one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets are on sale now through the Shubert Theatre At The Boch Center box office, but seats are also available at ScoreBig, where you can shop for top events without hidden fees. With these performances taking place November 21, 22 and a special matinee on November 23, fans have multiple chances to see the duo in action. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness classic Penn & Teller magic up close on the Shubert Theatre’s famed stage.

