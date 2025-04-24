Pulp Live at Forest Hills Stadium

Pulp performs in 2012 (Photo: Jason Persse from Brooklyn, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

British rock mainstays Pulp will take over Forest Hills Stadium in New York on September 11, treating fans to a night of melodic hooks and unforgettable showmanship. Known for propelling the Britpop movement with witty, socially conscious lyrics, Pulp has a storied legacy that has influenced countless artists across the globe. Whether you’ve been a devotee since the band’s early days or recently discovered their classic tunes, Forest Hills Stadium is set to deliver an ideal atmosphere for rediscovering Pulp’s timeless allure.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are officially on sale. Those eager to witness Pulp in action can visit the Forest Hills Stadium box office to purchase seats directly, or turn to ScoreBig for a hassle-free buying experience with no hidden fees. With the group’s North American appearances relatively rare, local fans and visiting Britpop enthusiasts alike are expected to turn out in force to catch this unmissable show.

Led by the ever-charismatic Jarvis Cocker, Pulp’s rise through the 1990s ranks saw them dominate the airwaves with chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed albums. Tracks like “Common People” and “Disco 2000” continue to resonate with audiences worldwide, capturing snapshots of everyday life in a way that only Pulp can. Their flair for combining catchy melodies with lyrical depth has remained a calling card, endearing the band to generations of music lovers.

Forest Hills Stadium, a beloved open-air concert site, has hosted numerous icons over the years, adding an extra layer of prestige to this show. Pulp’s dynamic blend of showmanship and introspection promises to shine in this storied venue. Expect a mix of nostalgic sing-alongs and new surprises as Pulp ignites the crowd with their signature brand of British rock brilliance. Now is the time to secure your tickets and soak in a performance that’s sure to stick with you long after the final encore.

Shop for Pulp tickets at Forest Hills Stadium on September 11

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Pulp tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.