Rock the Bells Festival Announces Headliners Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma

Rock the Bells Festival is getting ready to make its New Jersey debut on June 28 at Newark’s Prudential Center.

This year’s event, Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool, will take place for one-night-only. Leading the charge are Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, Too $hort, and Scarface. Other artists taking the stage include M.O.P., Coast Contra, Eric B. & Rakim, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, and Lil’ Mo among others.

Additionally, Rock the Bells will host a special Uptown Records Celebration, a tribute to the label that shaped the sound of R&B and hip-hop in the late ’80s and ’90s. Curated by DJ Eddie F, the segment will feature live performances from Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, Christopher Williams, Monifah, and Soul for Real.

LL Cool J, the festival’s founder and longtime advocate for preserving hip-hop’s cultural heritage, shared, “Rock the Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation and innovation of hip-hop. Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool is more than a festival — it’s a cultural homecoming.”

“We’re celebrating the artists who built the foundation and the new voices pushing it forward, all in one night. This is hip-hop in its full glory — past, present and future,” LL Cool J continued.

Shelby Joyner, president of the Black Promoters Collective, echoed that sentiment, “Partnering with LL Cool J and the Rock the Bells festival is an extension of our shared commitment to celebrating Black culture through powerful live experiences. This isn’t just an event — it’s a cultural movement.”

“We’re proud to help bring together generations of fans and legends to honor hip-hop’s impact and ensure its legacy continues to thrive on the biggest stages,” Joyner said.

Additional artist are expected to be announced soon. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the Rock the Bells official website. An artists lineup can be found below:

Rock the Bells 2025 Lineup