Rock The Bells Festival Brings Hip Hop Icons to Prudential Center

Busta Rhymes performs in 2022 (Photo by All Pro Reels CC-BY-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Hip hop fans from all corners are gearing up for an epic evening when Rock The Bells arrives at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 28 at 8 p.m. This stacked lineup—featuring Busta Rhymes, Redman, and Eric B. & Rakim—promises a celebration of classic hip hop flair and unmatched lyrical prowess. Whether you grew up blasting these artists on your boombox or you’re new to the old-school sound that shaped generations, this event offers a momentous union of talent.

Tickets are now available from the Prudential Center box office, or fans can score their spots via ScoreBig, a trusted resource for event tickets with no extra fees. Rock The Bells has established itself as a leading hip hop festival, paying homage to the music and culture that have influenced countless artists. This year’s bill is no exception, bringing together some of the most iconic voices in rap history under one roof.

Expect classic anthems, explosive energy, and plenty of crowd interaction. Newark’s Prudential Center is the ideal setting for a festival that highlights the best of hip hop, offering an arena-like atmosphere and state-of-the-art sound. From the first beat drop to the final encore, audiences can brace themselves for a legendary night.

