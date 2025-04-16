Russ Plots ‘Into The W!ld’ North American 2025 Tour

Russ is hitting the road this summer with a star-studded lineup for his newly announced “Into The W!ld Tour,” joined by special guests Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio. The trek will bring the rapper and producer to major amphitheaters and arenas across North America between early July and mid-August.

The tour kicks off July 8 at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and continues through August 10 in Auburn, Washington. Along the way, Russ will stop in major cities including Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, performing at prominent venues like Budweiser Stage, Lakewood Amphitheatre, MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the brand-new Intuit Dome.

🚨 INTO THE W!LD TOUR 🚨 👤 RUSS

👤 BIG SEAN

👤 SABRINA CLAUDIO JULY 8-AUGUST 10 tickets on sale Friday. russworld members gettin access to tickets today at 12pm. check your emails/texts at noon pic.twitter.com/dbaeV7tWPK — RUSS (@russdiemon) April 14, 2025

Artist presale tickets for the “Into The W!ld Tour” are available now via russworld.com. Additional presales will be held throughout the week, with general on-sale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Russ Tickets to shop now.

Russ, known for his independent rise and self-produced hits, has cultivated a massive global following with a steady stream of releases and sold-out shows. His recent projects have showcased collaborations with major artists while continuing to push his introspective lyrical style and genre-blending sound.

Russ Into The W!ld Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Jul 08 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Jul 10 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Jul 12 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Jul 17 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Jul 18 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Jul 22 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Jul 25 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL Jul 26 Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA Jul 29 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX Jul 30 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX Aug 02 MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV Aug 03 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ Aug 05 Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA Aug 06 Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, CA Aug 08 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT Aug 10 White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA

