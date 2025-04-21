Sarah McLachlan to Perform at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Winnipeg welcomes Sarah McLachlan on October 22, 2025, as she headlines an intimate yet powerful concert at Canada Life Centre. A standout in the pop-rock realm, McLachlan’s emotive live shows blend her signature piano melodies with her mesmerizing vocals, appealing to a broad range of music fans. With a celebrated career that includes founding the Lilith Fair tour and amassing numerous awards, she continues to captivate audiences through songs that delve into love, loss and self-discovery.

Canada Life Centre serves as a major entertainment hub, regularly hosting concerts, hockey games and more. Its refined acoustics and comfortable seating make it an ideal stage for McLachlan’s soaring harmonies and contemplative songs. Whether she’s playing beloved staples like ‘Ice Cream’ or newer compositions that mark her artistic growth, audiences can expect a performance imbued with sincerity and grace.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show can be secured at the Canada Life Centre box office or purchased online through ScoreBig, ensuring fans avoid any hidden fees in their checkout process. This fall evening of music promises to be a restorative experience, celebrating McLachlan’s rich musical legacy and unwavering talent.

Shop for Sarah McLachlan tickets at Canada Life Centre on October 22, 2025

