Sarah McLachlan’s Victoria Show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan opens her highly anticipated fall tour on October 15, 2025, at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia. Known for her emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, McLachlan has cultivated a devoted following with iconic tracks such as “Angel,” “Adia” and “Building a Mystery.” Her live performances are famously intimate affairs that highlight her ability to weave melody and storytelling into a riveting musical tapestry. This Victoria concert marks the launch of a tour that will take McLachlan across Canada, bringing fans a chance to hear both timeless classics and new material.

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is a premier venue in the heart of Victoria, recognized for its modern facilities and great sightlines. It regularly hosts top-tier musical acts, as well as sporting events and community gatherings. Sarah McLachlan’s special brand of singer-songwriter magic is sure to shine in the arena’s warm acoustics, guaranteeing an evening of stirring emotion and sonic clarity. Fans can expect a moving set that traverses McLachlan’s career, offering both nostalgia and fresh tunes.

Tickets for this performance are currently on sale at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office.

