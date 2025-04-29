Shaboozey Hits the Road with ‘The Great American Roadshow Tour’
Shaboozey has announced the “Great American Roadshow Tour,” a fall 2025 trek that will visit multiple cities throughout the Midwest and South.
The tour gets underway September 22 in Indianapolis before making stops in cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and New Orleans. The run culminates in Orlando on October 16 at House of Blues. The schedule brings the artist to a variety of well-known venues like The Fillmore Detroit, The Fillmore New Orleans, and Billy Bob’s Texas.
View this post on Instagram
An artist presale begins April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with local presales following on Wednesday. General onsale starts Friday, May 2. For complete ticketing information, visit Shaboozey’s official website.
Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including Shaboozey Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the typical service fees.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Shaboozey The Great American Roadshow Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|9/22/2025
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN
|9/23/2025
|The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI
|9/25/2025
|The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
|9/27/2025
|The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA
|9/29/2025
|The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
|10/1/2025
|Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL
|10/2/2025
|The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA
|10/5/2025
|713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
|10/9/2025
|Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
|10/12/2025
|Jannus Live – St Petersburg, FL
|10/14/2025
|War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL
|10/16/2025
|House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”