Shaboozey Hits the Road with ‘The Great American Roadshow Tour’

Shaboozey has announced the “Great American Roadshow Tour,” a fall 2025 trek that will visit multiple cities throughout the Midwest and South.

The tour gets underway September 22 in Indianapolis before making stops in cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and New Orleans. The run culminates in Orlando on October 16 at House of Blues. The schedule brings the artist to a variety of well-known venues like The Fillmore Detroit, The Fillmore New Orleans, and Billy Bob’s Texas.

An artist presale begins April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with local presales following on Wednesday. General onsale starts Friday, May 2. For complete ticketing information, visit Shaboozey’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Shaboozey The Great American Roadshow Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 9/22/2025 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN 9/23/2025 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI 9/25/2025 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA 9/27/2025 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA 9/29/2025 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN 10/1/2025 Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL 10/2/2025 The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA 10/5/2025 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX 10/9/2025 Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX 10/12/2025 Jannus Live – St Petersburg, FL 10/14/2025 War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL 10/16/2025 House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

