Shania Twain Takes the Stage in Jacksonville

Global country music superstar Shania Twain is bringing her timeless hits and empowering anthems to Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place Amphitheater on July 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Known for chart‑topping tracks such as “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Twain has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide for decades. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere packed with dazzling visuals, high‑energy dance breaks, and the iconic vocalist’s warm onstage presence that keeps concertgoers singing along all night long.

Tickets for this much‑anticipated show go on sale starting April 25. Secure your spot at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater box office or take advantage of ScoreBig, where country music enthusiasts can find the perfect seats without worrying about hidden fees. Whether you’re a devoted fan who’s followed Twain since her early days or a newcomer to her empowering brand of country‑pop, this concert is guaranteed to deliver a memorable summertime experience in Jacksonville.

Having performed at legendary venues around the globe, Twain returns to Florida eager to connect with fans new and old. Her storied career has earned her countless awards and fans of all ages. Don’t miss out on the chance to see one of country music’s most celebrated performers shine under the Jacksonville skyline.

Shop for Shania Twain tickets at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on July 30

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Shania Twain tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.