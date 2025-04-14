“Shucked” brings a week of musical fun to San Diego

Get ready for a delightfully corny good time: “Shucked” is headed to the San Diego Civic Theatre for a series of performances running August 12 through August 17. This fresh-from-Broadway musical comedy puts a creative spin on small-town life, pairing playful humor with show-stopping musical numbers that promise to keep audiences thoroughly entertained. Whether you’re a fan of witty wordplay or simply in the mood for a tuneful night out, “Shucked” has something for everyone.

Tickets to the production are on sale now at the San Diego Civic Theatre box office, but are also available via Shucked on ScoreBig—where you’ll find seats to major events at reasonable prices without tacked-on fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off your tickets to “Shucked” at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This run includes special accommodations like an ASL-interpreted matinee on August 16, as well as an open-caption performance on August 17 at 1 p.m., ensuring everyone can enjoy the show.

San Diego has a vibrant theater community that regularly hosts top-notch productions, and “Shucked” adds a burst of summer fun to the city’s cultural calendar. From the catchy score to the endearing cast of characters, each performance is likely to leave a smile on your face and a tune in your head. Don’t miss your opportunity to experience this charming musical in one of Southern California’s premier venues. Gather your friends or family, and let the laughter and music fill your evening—secure your seats for “Shucked” today.

