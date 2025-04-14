Southaven welcomes Brandon Lake’s inspiring performance

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On November 7, Brandon Lake is set to fill Landers Center in Southaven with uplifting songs and a powerful worship atmosphere, starting at 7 p.m. Known for his earnest vocals and relatable songwriting, Lake’s concerts often transform venues into spaces of hope and reflection. With an ever-growing list of chart-topping hits, he brings a heartfelt approach that resonates deeply across diverse audiences.

Tickets are on sale at the Landers Center box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig—where you can skip hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: use code TICKETNEWS10 for a 10% discount. Whether you’re traveling in or are a local looking for an evening of authentic worship, this event promises to leave an unforgettable mark. Reserve your seats and prepare for a night of unity and heartfelt praise.

Shop for tickets to Brandon Lake at Landers Center in Southaven