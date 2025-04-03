Sparks Expand ‘MAD! Tour’ with North American Dates

The legendary duo Sparks is getting read to bring their music to fans around the globe with newly announced dates on their MAD! Tour.

The MAD! Tour kicks off in Kyoto on June 8 at the ROHM Theatre, continues through stops in cities including Osaka, Tokyo, London, Manchester, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Milan, Dublin, and more, before heading stateside in September. U.S. and Canadian dates begin September 5 in Atlanta and continue through late September, wrapping September 30 at Los Angeles’ iconic The Greek Theatre.

‼️MAD! TOUR in North America‼️ Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11th @ 10am (local time). 🎟️: https://t.co/DJ0sZ2SFVd Pre-sales:

• Sparks Fan Club: Tue, April 8th @ 10am (local time)

• Maeling List: Wed, April 9th @ 10am (local time) See you in September! pic.twitter.com/XF9PSs2RIU — S P A R K S (@sparksofficial) April 2, 2025

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For information about the tour and tickets, visit allsparks.com. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Head to Sparks Tickets for more details.

Sparks, formed by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, have been a groundbreaking force in rock and pop music for more than five decades. Known for their idiosyncratic songs and theatrical performances, Sparks have influenced countless musicians and cultivated a devoted fan base worldwide.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sparks MAD! Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 8 ROHM Theatre – Kyoto, JP June 10 Zepp Namba – Osaka, JP June 12-13 EX Theater – Tokyo, JP June 18-19 Eventim Apollo – London, UK June 21-22 O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK June 24 Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow, UK June 26 PHIL Haarlem – Haarlem, NL June 28 Cirque Royal – Brussels, BE June 30 La Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR July 1 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE July 3 The Koncerthuset – Copenhagen, DK July 4 Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, SE July 6 Uber Eats – Berlin, DE July 8 Teatro degli Arcimboldi – Milan, IT July 12 Bilbao BBK – Bilbao, ES July 15 National Stadium – Dublin, IE July 16 National Stadium – Dublin, IE July 18 Edinburgh Playhouse – Edinburgh, UK July 19 The Halls – Wolverhampton, UK Sept. 5 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Sept. 8 Keswick Theatre – Philadelphia, PA Sept. 9 Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC Sept. 11 Berklee Performance Center – Boston, MA Sept. 12 Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY Sept. 14 The Athenaeum Theatre – Columbus, OH Sept. 15 TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic – Cleveland, OH Sept. 17 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON Sept. 20 Fitzgerald Theater – St. Paul, MN Sept. 23 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC Sept. 24 Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA Sept. 26 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR Sept. 27 Golden Gate Theatre – San Francisco, CA Sept. 29 The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA Sept. 30 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

